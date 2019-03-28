BRISTOL — The Pasquaney Garden Club serves membership in the greater Newfound Area. The kickoff meeting for the club’s spring projects and activities will take place on Tuesday, April 16, at 9:30 a.m. at the Minot-Sleeper Library. Refreshments will be served, and the 2019 program and planting information will be shared during a brief business meeting. Immediately following, Alli Coy, owner of Alioops in New London, will create a variety fresh flower arrangements and offer one in a raffle to attendees.
Over the winter, the program committee conducted a survey among members, incorporating ideas and suggestions in choosing events and activities for 2019. In addition to the regular monthly meetings, other events and programs will be offered in the early evening and on occasional Saturday mornings. Speakers, demonstrations, field trips and hands-on floral and gardening activities will be offered. The club invites guests, summer visitors and new members to take advantage of the programs offered.
The garden club also offers volunteer opportunities. Gardens and plantings around the greater Newfound area are planted and maintained by the Bristol Decorating Committee and the Pasquaney Garden Club. Another major project for the club is the Butterfly Garden along the river edge behind the Minot-Sleeper Library.
On Saturday, May 4, PGC will invite the community to celebrate Arbor Day, with an open house in the Butterfly Garden from 10 a.m. to noon. Free tree seedlings will be given out, refreshments will be served, there will be activities for children and opportunities for anyone who wishes to work with the gardeners to do so. There are a variety of plants in the Butterfly Garden, and gardeners will be on hand to answer questions.
Other upcoming programs include a lef farms presentation on hydroponic and robotic growing; drying and blending herbal teas; Emma’s perennials, preparing a garden and choosing plants; a community garden tour at Tracy Library in New London; Beyond a Walking Stick, how to hike with and make walking sticks; a tea party in the Butterfly Garden with floral arranging demonstration; floral designs with leaf manipulation; weathervanes; a demonstration on pruning; floral designs using pumpkins; and preparing a tree for the Festival of Trees.
More events and projects are still being planned. Monthly newsletters are emailed or mailed to dues-paying members. Dues are $15 per year. Guests are always welcome and may join at any Pasquaney Garden Club activity or by calling Jane at 603-744-5579.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.