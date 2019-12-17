BRISTOL — Pasquaney Garden Club is preparing for their holiday celebrations and activities.
Wreaths decorated with handmade bows were distributed in Newfound towns and villages during Thanksgiving week to bring seasonal cheer. PGC also provided a butterfly-themed decorated tree for the Festival of Trees Thanksgiving weekend.
The final meeting for the 2019 season was a pot-luck lunch and holiday craft session, organized by Louise Migliore, Jane White and Elizabeth Sanders.
Planning sessions for the 2020 season will take place in January and February. The club may participate in a joint effort with Friends of the Minot-Sleeper Library to hold events during the winter months. Regular seasonal programs and events will begin in April 2020.
