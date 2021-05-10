BRISTOL — The Pasquaney Garden Club and the Bristol Downtown Decorating Committee has been hard at work growing and ordering hundreds of plants for the planters and gardens in the village, along pathways, at the beaches and for the community garden plots. PGC President Jane White and Master Gardener Louise Migliore are coordinating the community garden plots with the families participating. Jane and Louise wish to thank all the people who have been supporting this project.
The beautification of the community and the extended gardening opportunities are a huge undertaking and only possible through the goodness and hard work of many volunteers. Needless to say, the social impact of COVID has made it difficult for many to participate in volunteer activities, but as life begins to ease toward a more normal flow, everyone is encouraged to step out into the spring warmth, lend a hand with the planting and enjoy life. Those interested may contact Jane at jewhitenh@gmail.com
The next big event will be the Pasquaney Garden Club Annual Plant Sale.
This year master gardeners from the club have been growing a wide variety of vegetables, herbs and annuals to expand the offerings at the sale. As usual, there will be perennials divisions from local gardens and from the Butterfly Garden. A handmade quilt and pillow will be offered for raffle and vases and containers at inviting prices. The sale will be held on Saturday, June 5th, from 8:00 am -12 noon behind the Minot Sleeper Library in Bristol.
The Annual Plant Sale is the major fundraiser for PGC and the club has always been most grateful for all the support offered by the greater Newfound Community.
In addition to all of the community gardening projects, Pasquaney Garden Club will offer a schedule of programs with just a few adjustments to accommodate the safety requirements still in place. Meetings have continued on Zoom through early part of 2021, but in-person programs will begin in June.
On June 15, Nancy Dowey will provide information from the Sustainability Committee about the projects and programs underway in the community. This meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion in Kelly Park. Nancy's presentation will begin at 10. Pasquaney Garden Club invites anyone in the community to join them for this meeting. At that time information about other Pasquaney Garden Club Programs will be distributed.
Everyone is encouraged to visit the garden and those interested in lending a gardening hand are most welcome on garden workdays, which are from 9-11 (or as much time as is convenient for any individual) on two Tuesdays a month, as follows: May 4, May 25, June 22, July 13, July 27, Aug 3, Aug 24, Sept 7, Oct 5, Oct 26.
