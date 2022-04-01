LACONIA — The Partnership for Public Health invites you to celebrate National Public Health Week, Monday, April 4 – Sunday, April 10. This year, PPH wants to take the time to celebrate the important role that public health plays in the wellbeing of where we are, physically, mentally, and societally.
Sometimes it’s hard to figure out where to start in your journey to wellbeing. This week helps create and communicate the resources we have available in our own community and show some of the work that is already being done. What’s more, it offers well-researched perspectives into equitable, inclusive public health.
The Partnership for Public Health will be recognizing the work of our public health partners and looking at the intersections of our lives that affect our health and wellbeing. We’re encouraging everyone — public health professionals, students, elected leaders and the general public — to step in and do what they can to make our world a more equitable, safe, healthy and just place.
The Partnership for Public Health team has events lined up this week to highlight the role that public health plays in our lives, including a community-clean up activity and non-perishable food drive on April 6 from 3 -5 p.m. at Opechee Park, and a #PublicHealthIsWhereYouAre campaign to share information on health initiatives in the region.
To learn more about public health in the region, visit www.pphnh.org, or call 603-528-2145.
About the Partnership for Public Health: Serving the Lakes Region through health and wellness initiatives, the mission of the Partnership for Public Health is to improve the health and wellbeing of the region through inter-organizational collaboration and community and public health improvement activities.
