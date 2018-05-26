GILFORD — With the arrival of vacation season, the Gilford Public Library is offering a pass to New Hampshire State Parks.
Those who borrow the pass will be able to visit all but four day-use areas free of charge.
The library also has passes to explore science centers, museums, cultural sites, and natural wonders at free or discounted rates. The library makes its passes available to all card-holders.
For the State Parks Pass and others that the library has available, call or stop by to reserve a day and learn the details of each pass. Interested participants may contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 367-0264 with any questions.
