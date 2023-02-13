BRISTOL — Enjoy a night out just for parents, brought to you by the Tapply-Thompson Community Center. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 5 to 9 p.m., drop your kids (ages 4 and up) off at the TTCC for a fun filled and exciting evening. For just $20 per child, the night includes a special dinner, games, bingo, crafts and more. With spring and a new sports season on its way.
With Winter workouts well underway, TTC is preparing for the upcoming baseball and softball season and putting an open call out for anyone interested in coaching one of the upcoming programs.
Registration is now open for T-Ball to Babe Ruth, covering ages 4 to 16, as the regular season runs from April (as soon as fields are ready) through mid-June (end of school year). More information and a link to register is on the TTCC baseball/softball/T-ball page on the website.
We are always looking for help from our amazing community as volunteer efforts are the driving force behind making these programs a huge success. In addition to coaching, we are looking for help with concessions, field maintenance, press-box, and to add a few more people to the Main TTCC Board of Directors to help us with our expansion efforts and to help navigate growth in the coming years.
TTCC will be in full swing in March with spring and have a lot of different things happening. On March 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., TTCC will be hosting a mother and son game night where there will be multiple minute to win-it games, among an all-out action-packed evening. Winning teams get prizes (and bragging rights) as the cost is $20 per mother/son teams, with $5 for each additional child, with all ages welcome to attend.
Stay tuned with TTCC as youth indoor soccer and special olympics young athletes programs both start on March 11, and the annual easter egg hunt happens on April 8.
Tapply-Thompson Community Center is located at 30 N. Main St.
If you have any questions or would like to register for a program or are interested in volunteering, visit ttccrec.org or call 603-744-2713.
