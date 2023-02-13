BRISTOL — Enjoy a night out just for parents, brought to you by the Tapply-Thompson Community Center. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 5 to 9 p.m., drop your kids (ages 4 and up) off at the TTCC for a fun filled and exciting evening. For just $20 per child, the night includes a special dinner, games, bingo, crafts and more. With spring and a new sports season on its way.

With Winter workouts well underway, TTC is preparing for the upcoming baseball and softball season and putting an open call out for anyone interested in coaching one of the upcoming programs.

