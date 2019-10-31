LACONIA — Following three days of record-breaking traffic over Columbus Day Weekend, the 2019 Lakes Region Parade of Homes wrapped up with an awards banquet at the Chase House at Mill Falls in Meredith, honoring the best homes across eight categories. Lakes Region participating builders included AG Structures, Cargill Construction, Paul V. Fleming & Sons, Home Comfort Retreat, Inter-Lakes Builders, J.C. Hayes Construction, Clason Remodeling Company, Key-Day Builders, Lighthouse Contracting Group and Lauren Milligan Design, Meredith Bay, and RH Stephens Building Contractors.
Jeremy Doucet of Lighthouse Contracting Group and Lauren Milligan of Lauren Milligan Design secured awards for their remodeled Gilford waterfront project. They earned awards in Best Bath, Best Interior Design, Best Floor Plan and Best in-Class Remodeled Home.
Jake Mason of AG Structures won Best Use of Green Technology. Architectural plans for his modern farmhouse were designed around sun positioning and energy efficiency.
Shamus Keating of Key-Day Builders unveiled a 10,000-square-foot, waterfront custom-built Adirondack home. Highlights include live birch tree walls, four custom fireplaces, indoor waterfall, accent lighting, indoor pizza oven, a hammer beam great room truss system, and lake views. Key-Day Building was awarded Best Kitchen, Best Interior Finish, Best Landscaping, Best Exterior Finish, Best In-Class New Build, and the 2019 People’s Choice Award.
Evaluation is conducted by three independent judges that tour each home, looking at eight categories. For best exterior design, judges look at curb appeal, exterior house lines, color coordination, exterior living space and orientation on the lot. The interior is judged on use of natural and artificial lighting, originality, floor plan, space and creativity. In the kitchen, judges look at overall layout, counter space and storage, use of technology and traffic flow. The People’s Choice winner is determined by the visitors. There are no special criteria, but visitors are encouraged to pick the home that resonates as the best out of all the homes.
The builders of the 11 homes offered unique design ideas, showcasing the latest trends and answering building questions. Some homes saw close to 1,000 visitors over the long weekend. Traffic was up 23 percent from last year, with 1,400 people taking the self-guided tour. Proceeds from ticket sales benefitted Lakes Region Builder and Remodelers Association. To learn more, visit lakesregionbuilders.com.
