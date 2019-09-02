LACONIA — The Opechee Garden Club will host a program given by Palmer Koelb, owner and founder of the Shin Boku Japanese Gardens, on Sept. 9, at 1 p.m., at Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road in Gilford. The public is invited to attend. Palmer will share his experiences following a 400-year tradition of Japanese gardening and trees. The gardens were featured on 'New Hampshire Chronicle' in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.