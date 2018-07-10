NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center received a $150 donation from Pair-A-Dice Tattoo Company, LLC, of Tilton in support of Ink4Autism and Autism Awareness Month.
Ink4Autism is a fundraising campaign that encourages tattoo shops and artists to partner with local nonprofit autism charities, programs or organizations to help support those on the autism spectrum during Autism Awareness Month, which falls during April each year. Each location can choose the length and details of its fundraising participation.
This is the second year that Pair-A-Dice Tattoo Company has participated in the Ink4Autism. During the entire month of April, patrons were invited to get a tattoo related to autism awareness. The shop pledged to donate double the amount made from autism awareness tattoos to Spaulding Youth Center.
“I am honored to support Spaulding Youth Center through the Ink4Autism campaign,” said Mike Weatherbee, co-owner of Pair-A-Dice Tattoo Company. “Spaulding is a great local organization that has been around for a long time and has helped countless children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. I am already looking forward to participating in Ink4Autism next year!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.