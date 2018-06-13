ALTON — The Alton, Barnstead, New Durham Centennial Rotary is holding a "Paint Your Bass" contest. It follows up on the popular 2016 "Paint a Pig’ contest" and 2017 "Paint a Butterfly" contest. The contest began June 1 and will end Aug. 13. Blank silhouette plywood cutouts of bass are available for a small fee at Profile Bank, 145 Main St. in Alton, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday until noon. All entries need to be returned to Profile Bank by August 13 to be eligible to win cash and a trophy.
On Saturday, Aug. 18, from noon to 3:30 p.m., painted bass will be on public display in Alton’s B&M Railroad Park as part of Alton’s Annual Old Home Week Celebration. Free cake and ice cream will be served, public voting for the best bass will be open until 2:30 p.m. and awards will be presented to the winners. Painted bass will then be auctioned.
The contest is open to both students and adults with prizes in both categories for first place, second place, and honorable mention, plus cash and a trophy for the popular vote winner.
The "Paint a Bass" contest is underwritten by La/Valley Middleton Building Supply and supported by Profile Bank. All net income from this contest is donated to charity. For more information, call Duane Hammond 603-569-3745, or email duane@metrocast.net.
(1) comment
Love it 😊
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.