WOLFEBORO — Art lovers are encouraged to visit Wolfeboro on Wednesday, Aug. 14, for the Governor Wentworth Arts Council’s 10th annual Paint Wolfeboro event.
Area artists will gather at locations in downtown Wolfeboro for a day of open-air painting. Visitors will have a chance to watch works of art being created and to purchase pieces during the day or at an afternoon sale in Cate Park. Look for the artists around town in their yellow T-shirts.
Paint Wolfeboro runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with the sale scheduled from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Community Bandstand in Cate Park.
Moultonborough singer and guitarist Julia Velie will provide musical entertainment during the event. Her repertoire includes songs you will remember, translated and delivered with emotion. Velie has performed in the Lakes Region for more than 10 years and frequently performs on Fridays at Hart’s in Meredith, Hobbs in Ossipee, and Steele Hill Resorts in Sanbornton.
Children may join in the outdoor painting fun by trying their hand at watercolor painting in Cate Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a small donation, each child will be allowed create a painting to take home, along with a watercolor kit for future fun. Children must be a least four years old and accompanied by an adult.
For more information and a registration form, visit wolfeboroarts.org, or call Madelyn Albee at 603-569-1701. Artists pay $15 to participate ($20 day of event) and they set the price for their paintings, keeping 60 percent of the proceeds from the sale of their work. Any unsold paintings remain the property of the artist.
Money raised through the Paint Wolfeboro event supports educational activities sponsored by the Governor Wentworth Arts Council, including grants to libraries in five local communities.
The rain date for the event is Thursday, Aug. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.