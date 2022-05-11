GILFORD — Gilford Public Library, 31 Potter Hill Road, will host a presentation on Wednesday, May 17 at 11:30 a.m. from naturalist Marcia Wilson and photographer Mark Wilson in sharing their passion for owls. “Who’s Watching You? Owls of the World” will introduce you to the owls of New England and beyond. Mark and Marcia share the field marks, signs and naturalist's skills that you can use to find wild owls without disturbing them. You will also be able to meet six live owls (from small to huge) up close.
