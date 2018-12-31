CONCORD — Lakes Region area students have been named to the Dean's List at NHTI, Concord's Community College, in recognition of their academic achievement during the Fall 2018 term. To qualify for Dean's List, a student must be registered for 12 credits or more, and have a term GPA of 3.3 or higher.
Alton: Joslyn Bald, Stephanie Lundy, Devin Rogers and Steven Stanton.
Belmont: Martha Harris and Kaitlyn Marcella.
Canterbury: Ryan Gelinas, Michael Magee and Catherine Phillips.
Franklin: Rene Desmarais.
Gilford: Nathan Cobis, Maddison Currier, Mason McGonagle, Connor Perkins, Thomas Pouliot and Celia Weeks.
Gilmanton: Nicole Brown, Emily Kordas and Tyler Sargent.
Gilmanton Iron Works: Alexis Dubois, Sophia Wrobel and Emily Jackson.
Laconia: Kiara Connaughton, Phillip Daniels, Bailee Demers, Kylie Dolloff, Joshua Leclaire and Brittany Petell.
Loudon: Samantha Bartlett, Jasmine Dorfschmidt, Emily Kanter, Joseph Karam, Elisa Lommen, Kate Merrill, Diandra Perron, Rachel Planchet, Chloe Rattee and Lauren Rouse.
Meredith: Dennise Arceno and Katie DeRoche.
Moultonborough: Nicholas Morgan, Jenny Packard and Maxwell Porusta.
Plymouth: Timothy Mitchell.
Sanbornton: Sydni Chapman and James Gettemy.
Tilton: Carolyn Lake.
