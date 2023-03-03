MEREDITH — Attention young readers and lovers of the outdoors: We have a new book club just for you at the Meredith Public Library. Introducing the Gary Paulsen Club for ages 10-18. Every month, youth services librarian Mr. John — a lover of survival fiction since he read “Hatchet” in the 3rd grade — will select a new book for participants to read, and then meet to learn a new survival skill featured in that month’s book.
Paulsen was an author of youth fiction whose wilderness-based survival fiction set the bar for generations of readers and writers. Born in 1939, Paulsen barely survived a tumultuous childhood and homelessness in his teen years thanks to two things: books and the outdoors. A lifelong hunter, trapper, fisherman, sailor, sled-dog racer, and sometimes writer, Paulsen left a tremendous legacy when he passed away in 2021. The library wants to honor that legacy with a book club that focuses on getting us outside. Every month as the library adds another book to its “read” list, a new skill will be added to your survival tool kit.
The first book we’re going to read is “My Side of the Mountain,” by Jean Craighead George. The library will have plenty of copies of the book available starting at the beginning of March, then participants will meet at the library on March 23, at 3:30 p.m., to learn about a variety of ways to start and keep a fire going outdoors.
The Gary Paulsen Club is one of many youth events planned for March. The MPL will also host story times for the little ones every Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m., all-ages Lego Time after school on March 16 and 30, Manga Club on March 8 and 22, and Jackbox gaming in the Teen Zone on the March 3, 17, and 31.
If you have questions about any library events, call at 603-279-4303 or visit Meredithlibrary.org.
