Granite State Title Series

In partnership with New Hampshire Boat Museum, South Shore Outboard Association will host the Granite State Title Series, beginning in Milton, on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — In partnership with New Hampshire Boat Museum, South Shore Outboard Association will host the Granite State Title Series, beginning in Milton, on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4.

“Events in the Granite State Title Series are exciting, fast-paced, and an incredible experience for spectators of every age,” said SSOA events coordinator Steve Noury. “This is hydroplane racing at its best.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.