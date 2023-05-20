WOLFEBORO — In partnership with New Hampshire Boat Museum, South Shore Outboard Association will host the Granite State Title Series, beginning in Milton, on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4.
“Events in the Granite State Title Series are exciting, fast-paced, and an incredible experience for spectators of every age,” said SSOA events coordinator Steve Noury. “This is hydroplane racing at its best.”
At this first event in the Granite State Title Series, drivers will be divided into 10 different classes determined by engine horsepower and boat size. Races will be held in a two-heat format with each heat consisting of three laps around the course.
Drivers are scored based on their finishing position in each heat. The driver who scores the most total points for the two heats will be declared the winner.
Awards will be presented to the top three finishers, and all drivers receive National points for their finishes. With these points, drivers are ranked nationally by the American Power Boat Association with a National Hi Point Champion declared at the end of the racing season.
According to NHBM executive director Martha Cummings, the museum is excited to work with SSOA again in 2023. “It makes sense to work together and promote one another and our shared love of New Hampshire’s waterways,” she said.
Part of Milton’s Town Recreation Department Summer Kick-Off Celebration, the first event in the Granite State Title Series takes place at Milton Town Beach, noon to 4:00 p.m., on June 3 - 4.
Founded in 1951 on the South Shore of Massachusetts and now headquartered in Kingston, SSOA is the largest racing club in New England. To learn more, visit southshoreoutboard.com.
To learn more about upcoming NHBM events and programs, visit nhbm.org.
