WOLFEBORO — In their summer production of Thornton Wilder’s "Our Town," the Village Players will pose such questions as, What is it about New Hampshire that makes hardy souls suffer relentless winters and draws people back each summer from across the globe? Is it the scent of heliotrope and peals of laughter across night air? The meeting of friendly faces on familiar streets? Or the rhythm of reliable traditions across the years?
Diving deeply into the Pulitzer Prize-winning script during their four months of rehearsal ahead of the July 26 premiere, the cast and crew have explored moments from the everyday lives of their characters while becoming more present in the moments of their 21st century experiences: careers, illness, weddings, births and the conflicts and joys of day-to-day life.
Set in the fictional town of Grover’s Corner, New Hampshire, "Our Town" follows the Webb and Gibbs families from 1901 to 1910 as their children grow.
Directed by Scott Lounsbury, this production takes playwright Wilder’s desire for a primitive staging to heart. Performed as a staged reading, the lack of scenery and costumes allows Wilder’s words to become the focus, and the “eye candy” to be found in historical photos of the region projected on either side of the stage.
Lounsbury, also a conductor and composer, brings his musical sense to the production, orchestrating the pace and performance to reveal the timelessness of relationships in the natural ebb and flow of life. By doing so, he reflects the playwright’s own words to Albert Einstein about the structure of "Our Town" — “It is from a life-long devoted listening to Bach, Beethoven, Mozart and Palestrina that I draw, as best I can, certain aspirations towards form, breadth and expressiveness.”
"Our Town" will be mounted on The Village Players’ historic air-conditioned stage at 51 Glendon St. on Fridays and Saturdays, July 26-Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Tickets are available at www.village-players.com and at Black’s on Main Street in Wolfeboro.
