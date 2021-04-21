BARNSTEAD — The Oscar Foss Memorial Library team continues to assess how they can make access to the library easier while still maintaining a safe and healthy environment for staff and patrons. The library has been in Phase 3 for a few weeks now and has decided to ease some of the current restrictions. Beginning on April 26, they will move into Phase 3A:
● All Phase 3 safety measures remain in place. Masks will continue to be required in the building.
● Capacity limits will remain in place but will expand slightly to allow for patrons using the children’s area.
● The Children’s Area will reopen for browsing and checkout during in-person visit hours.
● Library hours will change as follows: In-person visits (for browsing and checkout only): Tuesday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday noon-8 p.m., Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Senior Visiting Hours: Friday 2-5 p.m., Curbside Pickup: Friday noon-5 p.m.
● Appointments are no longer required for faxing/copying or computer use. One computer station will be available for use and time limits will remain at 20 min. per person.
● Use the library for selecting and checking out books at this time and do not gather in the building. Seating and toys remain unavailable. Keep your visit to 30 minutes or less so everyone has an opportunity to use the library.
● Outdoor, in-person programming will begin the first week of May. Programs will be socially distanced, (masks are recommended for patrons over age 5).
For more information, visit our website at www.oscarfoss.org. We can’t wait to see you at the library!
