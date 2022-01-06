BARNSTEAD — Oscar Foss Memorial Library has been awarded $11,366 in funding through the Institute for Museum and Library Services’ “Grants to States” program. The grant program is part of the American Rescue Act Plan of 2021 and is being facilitated by the NH State Library.
Oscar Foss Memorial Library will use this grant award to add a Glowforge, kiln, and archival art printer to their collection. They will also offer several new programs utilizing the equipment, and a Developing a Creative Business from Home workshop series. They will be partnering with local artisans, the National Art Honor Society at Prospect Mountain High School, Barnstead Parks and Recreation and Josiah Carpenter Library in Pittsfield.
Library Director Danielle Hinton said, “This grant will provide us with wonderful opportunities to strengthen partnerships with local organizations. It will give our town access to new technology and will provide creative and entrepreneurial skills that can be used to develop home based businesses. We’re excited about all the new things we’ll be able to offer to our community in 2022.”
“New Hampshire’s strong relationship with its public libraries was made even more evident during the past two years, when librarians and their staffs were able to adjust services nimbly in order to continue to meet the needs of their communities,” said N.H. State Librarian Michael York. “The innovative programs funded by these grants will continue to strengthen not only public library services, but also the communities in which the libraries reside.”
“As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services and collections. These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore and grow,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities.”
Oscar Foss Memorial Library’s goal is to have the program up and running by early March.
For more information, visit nh.gov/nhsl.
