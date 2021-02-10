BARNSTEAD — Do you need assistance registering for the vaccine? Contact the library at 603-269-3900 to schedule an appointment and our staff will help walk you through the process.
Oscar Foss Memorial Library is offering book deliveries to seniors and homebound residents in Barnstead. They also have a couple of winter emergency kits left. Contact the library to schedule a delivery.
There are still have a February Biblioboxes left. Call now to reserve yours.
The library is offering visits by appointment and curbside pickup. To schedule a pickup or appointment, you can visit their website at oscarfoss.org, or contact the library at 603-269-3900.
