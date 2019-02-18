CONCORD — The Merrimack County Conservation District is accepting orders for its annual tree and shrub fundraiser.
This year's offerings provide a mixture of old favorites and new varieties, with trees, shrubs, fruit trees, small fruits, bulbs, and New Hampshire-grown plants.
Priority orders will be accepted through March 15. People will be able to pick up their orders at Carter Hill Orchards in Concord on Friday, May 3, between 4 and 6 p.m., and on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Order forms, color guides, and a tree-and-shrub description guide are online at www.merrimackccd.org, or call the office at 603-223-6020 to have one mailed to you.
