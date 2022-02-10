PROVIDENCE, RI— Citizens is partnering with EVERFI to raise awareness and provide educational opportunities focused on Black experiences as well as award 11 student scholarships. The Black History Month Challenge — a unique competition taking place throughout February — uses EVERFI’s African American History courses to help high school students better understand the Black experience through education that highlights Black perspectives, successes, and struggles.
The month-long challenge, created by social impact education innovator EVERFI, features four digital lessons and a capstone essay contest in which students will share a plan for maintaining a year-round conversation about Black history in their community. Eleven winners across Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, New York, and one national winner will each receive a $2,500 scholarship and a brand new Apple MacBook Pro, courtesy of Citizens Pay.
“Citizens is committed to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive world for all New Hampshire residents,” said Joe Carelli, president of Citizens New Hampshire. “We are proud to sponsor the Black History Month Challenge and hope it will elevate history as a lens to understand current events and encourage meaningful dialogue about race and social justice.”
The Black History Month Challenge is designed to inspire today’s students by sharing stories about the Black experience in America; empower students by amplifying Black perspectives across generations; elevate history as a lens to understand current events; and transform students’ perception of the world around them. Students will explore both historical and current events and learn about the many “firsts” that Black leaders have accomplished in the business and medical fields while also showcasing Black professionals who have blazed trails and made significant contributions to their respective sectors.
In addition to supporting the Black History Month Challenge, Citizens works with EVERFI to support schools and teachers in providing students with knowledge around financial empowerment, financing higher education, digital banking safety, and early literacy to help them succeed in and outside the classroom.
To learn more about the Black History Month Challenge, visit www.citizensbank.com/EVERFI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.