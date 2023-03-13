MEREDITH — The local Meredith organization building a new memorial to veterans from Meredith will be closing the process for adding names to the memorial on March 31. “In order to build the Memorial this year, we have to finish collecting names soon so we can order the plaques and granite tablets, which have a long lead time,” said Fred Strader, chair of the Meredith Veterans Memorial Committee.
“While we have good historical research for early wars and government records for some conflicts, for later wars we need help. Especially important are receiving names for veterans of Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon, Grenada, Panama, and the current Global War on Terror. We need the help of those veterans themselves, or family and friends. We have had a good response so far, but we don’t want to miss any deserving resident,” said Strader. “We had originally set Dec. 31 of last year as the deadline to get names, but names keep coming in so we have extended the deadline as much as possible without jeopardizing our ability to finish the Memorial this year,” he added.
The requirements to be included on the memorial are:
1. A Meredith resident when enlisted or commissioned, or when discharged from the military.
2. Served during one of the nation’s conflicts. Combat service is not required.
3. Received an honorable discharge.
Forms to submit names for consideration are available at the Meredith Library, American Legion Post 33 hall, Meredith Town Office and the Meredith Community Center.
