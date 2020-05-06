PLYMOUTH — The state has seen a slight decrease in drug-related overdose deaths since 2017. While a promising trend, local communities continue to suffer from the impacts of opioid misuse. Heroin and fentanyl are most often cited as abused. The misuse of prescribed pain relievers such as Percocet, OxyContin, Vicodin, Morphine, Codeine, and Methadone also remains a concern.
As part of a larger effort to guide communities along a path to wellness, the Central New Hampshire Community Opioid Response is seeking confidential input from residents of all ages. Share thoughts on the issue by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/S6WVNMM.
Those who complete the survey prior to May 31 will be offered a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. To ensure confidentiality, names will not be linked to survey responses, and will only be requested if a participant opts in to the gift card drawing.
With questions about the survey, or to request a paper version, contact Tara Graham, program coordinator, at 603-238-3532 or tgraham@midstatehealth.org. Community partners are encouraged to share the survey.
