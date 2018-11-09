LACONIA — The Evangelical Baptist Church gymnasium on Fremont and Washington streets will serve as a drop-off and collection location for shoeboxes on Nov. 12-19, as part of Operation Christmas Child in hopes of collecting enough shoebox gifts to reach 12 million children nationwide.
The hours of operation will be 4 to 6 p.m. during the week and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call 603-524-2277 or visit Samaritanspurse.org/occ.
