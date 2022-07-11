CENTER HARBOR — Have you been wondering what all the activity has been over at the old Center Harbor Town House lately? Are you curious about what's inside that historic building? Would you like to know about its history and plans for the future? If so, you are cordially invited to an open house at the Town House on Sunday, July 17 from noon until 2 p.m. Heritage Commission members will be hosting this special event that includes tours of the building, displays of historical items found during the rehabilitation, a discussion of future plans, refreshments, and good conversation with friends, neighbors and summer visitors.
Built in 1843, the Center Harbor Town House is a Greek Revival style public meetinghouse that hosted Town Meetings and voting until the current municipal building was constructed in 1970. The Town House also served as a one-room schoolhouse from 1933 to 1946. A classroom blackboard and state-of-the-art wood stove from those school days are still inside. In 2015, the Center Harbor Board of Selectmen and the Town Heritage Commission launched the effort to rehab the Town House and return it to public use for meetings and small events. Most of the rehab has now been completed.
Listed on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places, the Center Harbor Town House is located at 175 Daniel Webster Highway/Route 3 on the corner of Waukewan Road. For additional information, please email chheritage@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.