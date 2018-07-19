BARNSTEAD — The seventh annual Barnstead Open Farms Day will take place on Saturday, July 21, with self-guided tours beginning at 10 a.m.
Free maps will be available at most local stores and all participating farms, and street signs will help navigate your way during the free event.
The Center Barnstead Church will offer a free New England-style pancake breakfast, next to the Town Hall, from 9 am to 10:30 am.
For more information, call 603-269-5591 or 603-753-2340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.