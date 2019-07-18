BARNSTEAD — During the Annual Barnstead Open Farm Day, participating farms open their doors to the public for tours and product sales. Admission is free and open to the public. The event is a self-guided tour, and free maps are available by visiting barnsteadopenfarmday.com or www.facebook.com/BarnsteadOpenFarmDay, at many local businesses and at all participating farms. Road signs will help guide participants throughout the day.
The brochure with map explains what each farm is offering and what special events or demonstrations they have planned. Visit the farms in any order within the events scheduled times.
This year's event is scheduled for Saturday, July 20. There will be seven farms open, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event has free admission and is family-friendly.
For more information, visit barnsteadopenfarmday.com or www.facebook.com/BarnsteadOpenFarmDay.
