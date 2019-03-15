LACONIA — Elaine Hinchey of Heaven Scent Design will present Spring Awakening, a program about spring flower designs, to the Opechee Garden Club on Monday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at Gilford Community Church on Potter Hill Road.
Hinchey, owner and head designer at Heaven Scent Design, has more than 30 years of experience in the floral industry. She has won awards for her work and the flower shop was voted number one in the Lakes Region seven times.
The Hospitality Committee who worked on the event includes chairs Sandy Stafford and Betsy Castro, and members Lorraine Buchholz, Rachel Achber, Cindy Anderson, Elaine Denis, Becky Gage, Nancy Fuchs, Elaine Gagnon and Nancy Gallagher.
