LACONIA — Due to the current Coronavirus situation, The Opechee Garden Club has cancelled its popular Annual Holiday Greens Sale which normally takes place the first Saturday in December, at the Leavitt Park Clubhouse, 334 Elm St, Laconia.
Funds raised are used to support charitable efforts in the local area. These efforts include scholarships through the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation and civic gardens.
If you are interested in joining the Opechee Garden Club, send an email to Opecheegardenclub2012@gmail.com.
