GILFORD — The Opechee Garden Club will hold its 2018 self-guided garden tour on Saturday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.
The luncheon, boutique, plant sale, and raffle will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gilford Community Church on Potter Hill Road.
The tour will feature six gardens located in Laconia and Gilford, ranging from well-established to more recently designed and planted.
Advance tickets are available for purchase at the Gilford Public Library, Kitchen Cravings, Beans and Greens, Appletree Nursery, Sawyers Dairy Bar, Petal Pushers Farm, and Cackleberries Garden Center. On the day of the tour, tickets may be purchased at the Gilford Community Church. The $25 price includes lunch.
Tour proceeds will benefit local scholarships, community gardens and special projects taken on by members of the Opechee Garden Club.
For more information or to purchase tickets, email opecheegardenclub2012@gmail.com.
