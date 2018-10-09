LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mental Health Center launched its seventh annual fundraising and mental health awareness auction online on Oct. 3.
“This is one of our biggest fundraising events of the year. Our goal is to raise at least $16,000 to support mental health programs and services for over 4,000 Lakes Region residents,” said Ann Nichols, director of development and public relations.
“Auction items will be on display at LRMHC’s annual meeting which will be held on Oct. 23 at the Common Man Inn & Spa in Plymouth and mobile bidding will be available for on-site bids. We are grateful for the support and generosity of our many donors and bidders. This event is not possible without our sponsors, including our Champion Sponsor, Meredith Village Savings Bank and sponsors 98.3 LNH, 104.9 The Hawk, Genoa Healthcare, Irwin Automotive Group, Well Sense Healthplan and Boston Medical Center HealthNET Plan.”
The auction runs online, and ends Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. To view the items, make a bid or cash donation, and learn more, visit www.biddingforgood.com/genesisbh.
