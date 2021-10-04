CENTER HARBOR — Libby is “the one tap reading app,” which allows library patrons to listen to audiobooks for free on their phones. Available 24/7, Libby allows access to ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and even streaming video in three simple steps: (1) download the Libby app to your phone; (2) Find and open your library’s digital collection; (3) borrow a title from the digital collection using your library card number (a quick call to the library can assist if you can’t find your card); (4) Enjoy. Most titles can be accessed immediately online, or downloaded for off-line use. You may also send titles directly to a Kindle device. Help can be found at help.overdrive.com or in-person at the Nichols Memorial Library during regular hours.
This week’s Nichols Library shout-out goes to Bill A. Facing a long car ride in the coming week, Bill successfully downloaded the Libby app and borrowed a title to fill 14 hours of his trip, all at the urging of his librarian partner, but triumphantly without her assistance. Thus demonstrating the ease with which anyone can successfully use the app. After downloading the Libby app, Bill was amazed by the number of titles available for loan, especially in the “available now” and magazine categories. It should be noted, Libby is not only for adults. The resource holds a trove of titles for children and young adults and you can access some titles in Spanish. Check it out because if it says Libby, Libby, Libby on the label, label, label…
Library hours are Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can browse the local library catalog 24/7 at jamesnicholsml.sys.net to reserve items online. Masks are required for all visitors entering the library, and curbside delivery continues for the convenience of patrons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.