MOULTONBOROUGH — Troy Wunderle, the long-time artistic director of Circus Smirkus, will bring his One-Man Circus to Moultonborough on Tuesday, May 29, as the culmination of a 10-day regional residency coordinated by the Arts Alliance of Northern New Hampshire.
After a day of workshops with students, Troy will offer a free family show at 6:30 p.m. at Moultonborough Central School, 916 Whittier Highway. The program is sponsored by the Moultonborough PTA.
The one-man circus will feature juggling, globe-walking, ladder-balancing, plate spinning, teetering rola bolas, unicycle antics, magic, bubbles and comic buffoonery, suitable for preschoolers to great-grandparents.
For further information, call 603-323-7302 or email programs@aannh.org.
