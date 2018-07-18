TILTON — One Light Theatre’s production of 'Proof' will open June 20 at Hamilton Hall on the campus of Tilton School.
David Auburn's Pulitzer Prize-winning play tells the story of Catherine, the daughter of a recently deceased mathematical genius. Catherine (Mariah Palmer) has inherited her father’s mathematical brilliance, but following his death she is faced with the fear that she may also share his debilitating mental illness.
Now juggling a newfound connection with Hal (Kenon Veno), one of her father’s former students, and the reappearance of her sister, Claire (Kate Budney), Catherine finds both her world and her mind growing increasingly unstable. When Hal discovers a groundbreaking proof among her father's notebooks, Catherine is forced to reckon with just how much of her father (Owen Thomas) lives on in her own genius, and her own demons.
“Many people think that the play is about math but it’s really more concerned with human beings and human relationships,” Kenon Veno said. “It’s a play about grief, it’s a play about the ways in which we mourn the loss of someone and how that varies from person to person.”
"Proof" will run July 20, 21, 27, and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and July 22 at 2 p.m. in Hamilton Hall at Tilton School. The address for Tilton School’s campus is 30 School St. Tickets are available at www.onelighttheatre.org, by calling 603-848-7979, or at the door.
