TILTON — On Wednesday, July 25, One Light Theatre will host a night of comedy led by standup comic Bob Sheehy, with a featured performance by Greg Boggis and opener Tom Petersen.
Bob Sheehy has 27 years of experience as a standup comedian, playing thousands of shows and working alongside the likes of Dane Cook, Bob Marley, Kevin Meaney, Tommy Chong, Meatloaf and more. He has appeared in a variety of film, theatre, and radio projects.
Greg Boggis, from The Strange Name Movie now on Netflix, is a New England based standup comic, actor, print model, writer, frequent contributor to the Atlas Obscura and comedy show producer with almost twenty years of experience in the entertainment business. Greg was honorably mentioned in The Hippo in their Best of 2017, and Boggis Comedy at Fody's Tavern was featured by Best Things NH in their top 5 places for comedy.
The show will be held at Hamilton Hall at Tilton School, 30 School St. Tickets are $10 general admission, and are available online at www.onelighttheatre.org, by phone at 603-848-7979, and at the door.
