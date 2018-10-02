MEREDITH — Once Read Books will celebrate its first anniversary at Meredith Bay Shopping Plaza during Columbus Weekend, Oct. 4-7. All merchandise, including books, CDs and DVDs, will be half-price.
Once Read Books to celebrate first anniversary Oct. 4-7
Once Read Books carries gently used books for all ages. Subjects include arts and science, travel, hobbies, philosophy, nature, and the outdoors. There is a section for New Hampshire and New England works of fiction and non-fiction.
This project of Friends of the Meredith Library is run entirely by volunteers. All proceeds benefit library programs. Once Read Books is a member of the New Hampshire Antiquarian Booksellers Association.
Store hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. 3 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Once Read Books is located in the northeast corner of the Meredith Hannaford parking lot next to Patricia’s. For updates, visit their Facebook page, Once Read Books, Meredith, NH, or visit the website at www.oncereadbooksnh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.