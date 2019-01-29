MEREDITH — Friends of the Meredith Library are looking for a new location for their retail bookstore, Once Read Books.
Once Read Books opened in June 2016 as a fundraising venture, supporting community programs offered by the library. The organization recently vacated the unit they had renovated at the Meredith Bay Shopping Plaza so the owners could accommodate several major tenants.
The search for a new location is on, and all suggestions or ideas are welcome. Ideally, the Friends are seeking at least 1,000 square feet with good wall and floor space. The nonprofit is willing to spruce up any space and would entertain a partnership with another entity or a simple lease arrangement with a property owner.
Organized and staffed entirely by volunteers, Once Read Books offers rare, out-of-print, and gently used books. There is a special section, dedicated to New England’s history, people, and activities. The shop has also offered first editions, signed copies, classics, popular reads, and an extensive assortment of nonfiction on a wide range of subjects and activities.
Once Read Books is a member of the New Hampshire Antiquarian Booksellers Association, the first to be operated by a volunteer organization.
The Friends of the Meredith Library welcomes any suggestions or offers on a new location. Contact Deb at debmcneish19@gmail.com, or Eliza at 603-344-2364 or email oncereadbooksnh@gmail.com.
