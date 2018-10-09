MEREDITH — The Once Read Bookstore, a project of the Friends of Meredith Library, will help students in the Inter-Lakes Middle and High School Interact Club achieve their goal during their 5th annual Socktober sock drive. Once Read Books invites the public to bring a new pair of socks to the Once Read Bookstore, and receive a $1 discount on any book at the same time. Customers may bring as many pairs as they wish, and take advantage of a savings of $1 per pair toward a purchase of books.
Over the past five years, the ILHS Interact students have delivered over 5,000 pairs of socks throughout the Lakes Region and Plymouth area. All proceeds of Once Read Bookstore's sales fund reading programs for children and adults, as well as guest speakers and more. The sock drive by the Inter-Lakes Middle and High School Interact Club, and the collection basket at the store, will continue through Oct. 31.
The Once Read Bookstore is located in the Meredith Hannaford Plaza, next door to Patricia’s Specially for You clothing store. Bookstore hours are Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
