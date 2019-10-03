LOUDON — Two wheels take to the track when motorcycles come to town. Penguin Roadracing School will hit the track Oct. 4 prior to the Loudon Road Race Series taking on the road course for round seven, the final round of the 2019 season, Oct. 5-6. The following day, riders of any skill level who want to learn the physics of how a motorcycle works can join Fishtail Riding School on Oct. 7. Legend cars will accompany the LRRS weekend with MOAT Mountain Road Course Series, Oct. 5-6.
Anyone looking to get involved with drifting can join the Team O’Neil Rally School on Oct. 12-13 with their Drift Driving Course. This course helps drivers progress their skills with different levels of instruction for beginner and intermediate drivers. North East Drift Co. will keep grassroots drifting fun and alive with their Fall Brawl on Oct. 5-6, and GIG Motorsports brings their Halloween Drift-tacular to the speedway on Oct. 20. NEDCo will also be at the speedway Oct. 26-27.
Car clubs will take over the speedway with the White Mountain Chapter of the BMW Car Club of America Oct. 5, COM Sports Car Club Oct. 12-13, Sports Car Club of New Hampshire Oct. 13 and the Boston Chapter of the BMW Car Club of America Oct. 26.
The New England Half Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 13 will take runners on a scenic journey from the start line at the entrance of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, along country roads to the finish line at the New Hampshire State House in Concord. Registration is open now through the morning of the half marathon, and a portion of the proceeds benefit Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter.
The fan-favorite 24 Hours of Lemons Halloween Hooptiefest, a race series for cars that cost $500 or less, returns to take on the 1.6-mile road course Oct. 19-20. A portion of ticket proceeds benefit Speedway Children’s Charities New Hampshire Chapter. Overnight camping is available beginning Thursday, Oct. 17.
For ticket information for all events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, visit NHMS.com, or call 603-783-4931.
