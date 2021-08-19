WOLFEBORO — When people think ‘boats’ in New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Boat Museum is apt to come to mind, an association staff hopes is the beginning of many ‘connections.’
“We are more than just boats,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings, who cited their current 2021 Lecture & Arts Series as one example.
“Our free virtual lectures explore rowing and crew from multiple perspectives, which is important because it is often viewed as a sport reserved only for white men,” she said. “Our lectures, though, look at rowing through the eyes of those we might not immediately associate with the sport.”
NHBM’s next lecture on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. will feature Wolfeboro native Hilary Gehman, two-time Olympian (2000 & 2004) and six-time National Team member. She is currently a counseling associate at Sparks Rowing working with Olympic-level rowers.
“She spent 15 years coaching at the collegiate level and most recently served as the head coach of women’s rowing at Cornell University,” said Cummings. “At the lecture, she will share her story about the aspirations and challenges she faced as a women competing in a predominately male sport.”
To learn more about NHBM, including the Regatta and other events, visit NHBM.org.
