LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters’ Guild is hosting a virtual lecture on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. with Patricia Belyea of Okan Arts. She will be presenting her lecture ‘Alluring World of Japanese Yukata Quilts.’
At age 50, Patricia took her first trip to Japan. At age 53, she made her first quilt. Five years later she left the creative agency she had led for 25 years to become a full-time quilter. Once she started quilting, she worked on projects during every waking hour (and hours she should have been sleeping). "I was a fish who didn’t know I was a fish until someone showed me the water."
The Guild is offering this lecture to the public. The Guild is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts & the National Endowment for the Arts. Non-guild members may register up to three days prior with Ann Rampulla at rampulla@usa.net to arrange for a non-refundable payment of $5/person.
