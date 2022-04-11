TILTON — The public is welcome to attend a presentation by Dee Lessard on oil painting, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery.
Art and creativity have always been at the core of anything Dee has put her hand to doing. Oil painting has become a time to escape to the place where time stands still. Loving all the challenges that comes with it, she continues to paint while being involved in local and national art groups.
Dee resides in Manchester with her husband Guy and their miniature schnauzer, Rosie. She runs and operates a small hair salon there too.
Up until recently, she served (for several years) on the Board of the local art group, Manchester Artists Association and was also the gallery director at East Colony Fine Art in Manchester.
Membership opportunities are open to all with multiple membership levels.
Visit the website for more information: LRAANH.org
Lakes Region Artist Association, 120 Laconia Road, Tanger Outlets Suite 300. Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. For more information call 603-998-0029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.