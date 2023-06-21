Susan Hanna is one of many artists taking part in the Meredith On Canvas, A Plein Air Event, which will end Sunday, July 2. Now is the time to observe artists who are working along the shoreline in Meredith and around Main Street. (Courtesy photo / Meredith League of NH Craftsmen)
MEREDITH — The Meredith On Canvas, A Plein Air Event will end Sunday, July 2, so now is the time to observe artists who are working along the shoreline in Meredith and around Main Street.
Stop by to watch these painters recreate the scenes around town, with best viewing times between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Plein Air painting is of or relating to painting in outdoor light. It is a branch of Impressionism that attempts to represent outdoor light and air.
One of the artists participating is Susan E. Hanna, who lives and works in New Hampshire and creates outdoor scenes in oils, often on copper or aluminum panels.
Her work explores encounters with light, capturing the joy she feels when seeing light glowing through the leaves, across the sky or skittering along wave tops and eddies. Patrons of the Meredith League of NH Craftsmen have described her art as “serene.”
Hanna is a self-taught artist who has practiced in oils for over 50 years. She earned her bachelor of arts with majors in unrelated fields. After working for many years and raising a family, she earned a law degree and practiced law for several years.
During these times, Hanna continued to paint. She credits decades of actively observing her surroundings with her ability to recreate what she sees through a lens of appreciation. She often states that there is beauty everywhere if one simply looks.
Hanna has exhibited widely in New Hampshire with additional shows and representation in Maine and Massachusetts. Her paintings hang in homes and businesses throughout the United States.
Use the Do The Loop map to locate the artists.
All are welcome Sunday, Aug. 6, at Karlins Wine, Cheese and Provisions at 20 Main St., from 1 to 3 p.m., for the grand finale, the closing reception and sale of finished work.
