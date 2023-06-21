Susan Hanna

Susan Hanna is one of many artists taking part in the Meredith On Canvas, A Plein Air Event, which will end Sunday, July 2. Now is the time to observe artists who are working along the shoreline in Meredith and around Main Street. (Courtesy photo / Meredith League of NH Craftsmen)

MEREDITH — The Meredith On Canvas, A Plein Air Event will end Sunday, July 2, so now is the time to observe artists who are working along the shoreline in Meredith and around Main Street.

Stop by to watch these painters recreate the scenes around town, with best viewing times between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

