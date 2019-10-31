MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library at 91 Main St. invites the community to a workshop, Obscure and Neglected Sources: New Paths to Genealogical Success, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m.
The lecture will feature certified genealogist Diane Gravel, who uses friends, associates, and neighbors, to assist in navigating the past, with creative strategies for expanding the search to overcome hurdles. Sources include family bibles, church records, poor farm records, court records, land ownership maps, diaries and personal papers, justice of the peace records, account books and daybooks, Google Books and The Internet Archive, the American Memory Collection of the Library of Congress, the Periodical Source Index, and military records. Light refreshments will be served. The workshop is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
