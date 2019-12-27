MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Women’s Club’s first speaker of the new year will be Katie O’Connell, who owns and operates Dragonfly Yoga Barn Studio & Retreat in North Sandwich.
O’Connell is an Ayureda health practitioner, Ayureda yoga specialist, Reiki practitioner, and Thai body worker.
Speaking on Monday, Jan. 6, O’Connell will discuss her daily classes and weekend yoga retreats. She has been leading 200-hour Registered Yoga School trainings since 2011 and has been teaching yoga for 14 years. She has been registered with Yoga Alliance since 2006.
