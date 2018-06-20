SANDWICH — Robert J. O’Brien, an award-winning artist and popular workshop instructor, will be teaching a one-day watercolor workshop at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Gallery in Sandwich on Wednesday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The class will cover glazing techniques, value study, composition, light and shadow, and drybrush technique.
O’Brien has been painting watercolors for more than 40 years. Since moving to Vermont in 1977, he has focused on landscape and architectural studies. Vermont provides the artist with a wealth of subject matter and ever-changing light effects. He said he finds beauty in the ordinary, subtle reminders of everyday life in rural New England.
In his own words, he is driven “to capture the vanishing landscape in my paintings” before they disappear forever as a result of the steady hand of “progress.”
Since 1998, Robert O’Brien has traveled often to southern France. The region’s sun-splashed landscape and timeless quality of light has added a new dimension to the artist’s paintings.
O’Brien is a member of the American, National, and New England watercolor societies and has won many awards in shows.
The watercolor class is one of more than 20 craft workshops that Sandwich Home Industries has scheduled this season for children, teens and adults. Subjects also include jewelry-making, fly-tying , sound/art composition, glass working, weaving, and chair caning.
A founding member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, Sandwich Home Industries is located at 32 Main St., in the historic village of Center Sandwich. To register for classes, contact sandwichcraftgallery@gmail.com or call 603-284-6831. A complete list of class descriptions is posted at centersandwich.nhcrafts.org.
