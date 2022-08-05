Re-Entry

"ReEntry: Actors Playing Jazz," developed at New York's Actors Studio and directed by Estelle Parsons, plays Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 17 and 18 at The Village Players Theater in Wolfeboro. (Courtesy photo)

 Matthew P Lomanno

WOLFEBORO — "ReEntry: Actors Playing Jazz," directed by Wolfeboro summer native and Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons comes to Wolfeboro for two nights, Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m. at The Village Players Theater.

"Thrilling — better than anything on Broadway," says actor Alec Baldwin about the production, and "It opened my eyes to the depth of the power I know exists in theater but rarely see demonstrated," states Rick Broussard, editor of New Hampshire Magazine.

