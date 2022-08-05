WOLFEBORO — "ReEntry: Actors Playing Jazz," directed by Wolfeboro summer native and Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons comes to Wolfeboro for two nights, Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m. at The Village Players Theater.
"Thrilling — better than anything on Broadway," says actor Alec Baldwin about the production, and "It opened my eyes to the depth of the power I know exists in theater but rarely see demonstrated," states Rick Broussard, editor of New Hampshire Magazine.
"ReEntry: Actors Playing Jazz" is the story of six formerly incarcerated men who have come together after release from prison to start a theater group with a goal to keep them on the right side of the law. Developed at the Actors Studio in New York, it's directed by Estelle Parsons, a lifelong summer resident of Wolfeboro and Oscar-winning and Tony-nominated actor.
Actors Leland Gantt, Ron Scott, Marcus Naylor, Javier Molina, Erick Betancourt and Ryan Johnson are all members of the Actors Studio and have numerous New York stage, TV and film credits. The production's creative team includes Peter Larkin as set consultant and Shukkun Hue as costume consultant with music created by J.S. Bach.
The performance is a benefit for Village Players Theater. Tickets will be on sale at www.HYPERLINK "http://www.village-players.com/"village-players.com and at the door. The theater's complete COVID policies are on the website and should be reviewed before buying tickets.
The Village Players is a non-profit community theater located at 51 Glendon Street. Visit www.village-players.com to learn more, including about late August auditions for the fall production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.