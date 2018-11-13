FRANKLIN — Hospice care enables patients and families to focus on living as fully as possible despite a life-limiting illness. Hospice care can happen in a person's home or that of a loved one, in a long term care facility, or wherever a patient calls home. Palliative care brings this holistic model of care to people earlier in the course of a serious illness, while they may still be seeking curative treatment, and continues throughout hospice. November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and hospice and palliative care programs across the country are reaching out to help people understand all that hospice and palliative care offer.
"It is essential that people understand that hospice and palliative care is not giving up, it is not the abandonment of care, it is not reserved for the imminently dying," said Edo Banach, president and CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. "Hospice is a successful model of person-centered care that brings hope, dignity and compassion when they are most needed. This is one reason that the national My Hospice Campaign was launched this year."
Every year, nearly 1.5 million people with Medicare receive care from hospice nationally, reported NHPCO. Others receive hospice care through private insurance benefits. Hospice and palliative care programs provide pain management, symptom control, psychosocial support, and spiritual care to patients and their family caregivers when a cure is not possible. This support can be critical in allowing people to stay in their homes at the end of their life.
Michael Morin, whose wife received hospice care from Franklin VNA & Hospice, wrote in a recent letter, "A thousand thank yous and that doesn’t suffice to express the gratitude that I feel. I thank you all for the wonderful, compassionate and professional treatment and comfort that you provided to my wife and I."
Throughout the month of November, Franklin VNA & Hospice will be joining organizations across the nation hosting activities to help the community understand the importance of hospice and palliative care. Elaine Cartier, hospice director at the Franklin VNA & Hospice, said, "So many people are afraid of the word Hospice. They think it means laying down and giving up. What we want people to understand is that Hospice is care centered on the needs of the person and their loved ones. It is about living your best life when matters the most."
For more information, call 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org or www.CaringInfo.org.
