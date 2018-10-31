HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center offers several events this month.
On Thursday, Nov. 1, from 10-11:30 a.m., Using Our Five Senses is for ages four to six. The session focuses on how to understand and interpret the world using senses. Learn how animals use their senses. Cost is $9 for members, and $11 for non-members. Adults must participate with children at no additional cost. To register, call 603-968-7194, ext. 7.
On Thursday, Nov. 1, from 10-11:30 a.m. is also Be A Scientist for ages seven to 10. The session focuses on biology, and the different types of scientists. The group will develop and test predictions, and participate in and conduct experiments. Learn how to use keys and books to identify living and nonliving ecosystem components that make New Hampshire unique. The cost is $9 for members, and $11 for non-members. An adult must participate with children at no additional cost. To register, call 603-968-7194, ext. 7.
For adults, Science Pub is Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 6-8 p.m. The topic is Climate Change Impacts to New Hampshire's High Elevation Peaks, presented by Georgia Murray of the Appalachian Mountain Club, and Tuesday, Nov. 27, 6-8 p.m., with the topic Warming Winters and Snowmaking: 50 Years of Winter Climate Change and Snowmaking Development, presented by Mark Green of Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest/Plymouth State University, and by Geoff Wilson of Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest.
Science Pub takes place in the lounge at Walter's Basin Restaurant on Route 3. The evenings focus on the impacts of climate change, taking a local focus. Scientists will share the story of their perspective, followed by discussion. Science Pub is sponsored by Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, Squam Lakes Association, and Squam Lakes Conservation Society. There is no cost to attend; food and drinks orders are individual. The presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. To register, call 603-968-7194, ext. 7.
Advance registration is required by noon the day before the program. Walk-ins may be accommodated if space is available.
