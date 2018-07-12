MEREDITH — Innisfree Bookshop will host Spencer Wise, author of The "Emperor of Shoes," on Saturday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. Wise will read from his debut novel, answer questions, and sign copies of his book.
Wise is a Boston native and lifelong summer guest in the Lakes Region. His Boston-based family has been in the shoe business for generations. For the past 20 years his father has been in China designing shoes for the American market.
In the summer of 2013, Wise lived and worked at the plant, interviewing workers and observing their dissatisfaction with a corrupt system. Around him factories closed, strikes broke out, and the government worked swiftly to shield any sense of unrest from the media.
The novel follows Alex, a Jewish-American ex-pat, as he reluctantly assumes the helm of his family’s shoe company. When he meets a seamstress named Ivy, she shifts his gaze. But Ivy, who is also an embedded pro-democracy organizer, has broader aims, and Alex must decide where his loyalty resides, a choice which ultimately pushes the entire factory to a crisis point.
